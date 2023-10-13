Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Funding All Her Own Music Projects: “I Have No Label Right Now”

Megan Thee Stallion has gone fully independent. Amid the background of a legal battle with her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, the rapper said on a recent Instagram Live that she’s bankrolling all her projects as of right now.

As Billboard pointed out, Megan excitingly revealed the news on October 12, sharing that it’s a new chapter and that it’s all coming directly from “Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet.”

“This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off,” she said. “Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions!”

“The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet,” she continued. “We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

All that said, Megan said the long-term plan does include getting back on a different label — but not anytime in the near future: “It’s really just me this go around until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

Recently, she released the track “Out Alpha the Alpha,” featured on the album supporting the new musical comedy film Dicks: The Musical from distributor A24.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist brings her usual bravado and swagger to the track. She also stars in the film as Gloria Masters, the CEO of the company in which film’s main characters, played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, work.

Megan is also lending her voice talents to this newest season of Netflix’s animated show Big Mouth.

