It’s Official: Metallica Announces 2026 Sphere Residency

Can you imagine a better Halloween event than Metallica at the Sphere?

Well, that is exactly what will happen this October, as the closing night of Metallica’s long-rumored and now-officially-confirmed residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The 17,500-seat spherical venue provides the ultimate immersive multi-media concert-going experience—already proven to be a smashing success hosting the likes of U2 and the Eagles. As the first-ever heavy metal band to perform at the Sphere, Metallica will be bringing their epic blend of thrash metal and hard rock to the immersive venue, ensuring legitimately explosive results.

Metallica will perform two shows per week throughout the month of October—Thursday and Saturday— with two separate setlists for each.

The residency, officially dubbed Metallica: Life Burns Faster, has been in the works for some time now, with drummer Lars Ulrich leaking the news all the way back in August 2025 on the Howard Stern Show. And now, with the October-spanning run officially on the books, fans can gear up for the Metallica experience of a lifetime.

View the complete list of Metallica: Life Burns Faster dates below.

Metallica at the Sphere Las Vegas: How to Get Tickets

VIP Package presale for Metallica: Life Burns Faster at the Sphere Las Vegas begins Monday, March 2 at 7AM PST. Artist presale will follow Tuesday, March 3. Presale dates and times vary per date—head to Ticketmaster to set your reminder now. General onsale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10AM via Ticketmaster.

See the band’s complete presale and onsale guide below.

You can also get Metallica tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

