Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Set to Release New Solo EP This Year

Metallica’s lead guitarist, Kirk Hammett, has announced a forthcoming new solo EP.

The new four-song instrumental record, dubbed Portals, will drop on April 23rd.

“This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach. They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind,” said the virtuoso player in a statement.

The famed heavy metal band shared the news on social media, taking to Twitter to share the EP’s album art. “‘Portals’ is the solo debut from @KirkHammett, an instrumental EP hitting independent retailers and the Met Store on April 23 for @RecordStoreDay! Learn more talli.ca/kh-portals,” he wrote.

And Hammett shared that post adding a heart.

April 23, the day the EP is set for release, is also Record Store Day. In conjunction with the special musical day, Hammett will unveil an exclusive limited-edition blue vinyl version of the album. Of course, Portals will also be available on CD and on all digital platforms.

“Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys,” read the press statement. “An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”

Keyboardist Edwin Outwater will be on the album along with drummers Jon Theodore and Abraham Laboriel, arranger Blake Neely and (Metallica) producers Greg Fidelman (on bass) and Bob Rock.

In other Metallica news, the band is said to be working on a new album, but there is no scheduled release date as of yet. That forthcoming album follows their 2016 record, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Metallica is set to play in Las Vegas this month, followed by headlining gigs at the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals in May. Following that, more dates in Europe are set for June and July.

Check out a full list of shows here via Ticketmaster. And check out the track list for Hammett’s new EP here below:

Portals EP Tracklist:

01. Maiden and the Monster

02. The Jinn

03. High Plains Drifter

04. The Incantation