Garth Brooks, Metallica, & More Stars to Salute Elton John and Bernie Taupin at 2024 Gershwin Prize Celebration

An impressive lineup of performers has been announced for the tribute concert saluting Elton John and Bernie Taupin as the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honorees. Among the artists who will celebrate the music of the famed British songwriting duo are Garth Brooks, Metallica, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, Brandi Carlile, and Maren Morris.

Brooks is himself a Gershwin Prize recipient, having received the honor in 2020.

The show will take place March 20 in Washington, D.C. A special featuring highlights from the event will premiere April 8 on PBS at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings). The program also will be available to stream via PBS.org and the PBS App.

Billy Porter will host the celebration, and John and Taupin will appear at the event. The concert also will feature performances by pop singer/songwriter Charlie Puth and gospel artist Jacob Lusk.

About the Gershwin Prize

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the United States’ highest award for influence, impact, and achievement in popular music. It’s presented in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin. Honorees are selected by the Librarian of Congress in consultation with a panel of songwriters, performers, producers, scholars, and other specialists in the music field.

Bernie Taupin Q&A Event

The day after the concert, on March 21 at 7 p.m. ET, Taupin will take part in an interview at the Library of Congress as part of the Live! at the Library series. The event, which is open to the public, will feature the lyricist in conversation with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. You can register for tickets for the Q&A session at etix.com.

About Elton John and Bernie Taupin

John and Taupin began collaborating in 1967. Their long partnership has yielded an impressive body of work that includes such chart-topping hits as “Crocodile Rock,” “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and “Candle in the Wind 1997.” The latter tune, an updated version of a 1973 John-Taupin tune rewritten to honor the late Princess Diana, became the most successful physical single ever, selling more than 33 million copies.

Among John and Taupin’s many other achievements, the duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame together in 1992. They also were inducted separately into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. John was honored in 1994 and Taupin was inducted in 2023.

Previous Gershwin Prize Honorees

Joni Mitchell was the 2023 Gershwin Prize honoree. Other previous recipients include Brooks, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Paul Simon, Lionel Richie, Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Carole King, Billy Joel, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan.