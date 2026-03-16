Metallica’s James Hetfield Asking His Girlfriend To Marry Him During an Underwater Shark Dive Might Be the Most Heavy Metal Proposal of All Time

Metallica is having nothing short of a spectacular year. Not that long ago, the band announced they would be adding their name to the legacy of the Las Vegas Sphere. Already welcoming numerous iconic and hit bands, Metallica will bring their thunderous sound and legendary stage presence to the state-of-the-art venue. Promising an unforgettable night, singer James Hetfield had more than the upcoming shows to celebrate as he decided to ask his girlfriend, Adriana Gillett, to marry him while surrounded by sharks.

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That last line wasn’t a typo. When most people think of an engagement, they tend to see a fancy dinner or a nice romantic walk down the beach. But being surrounded by sharks might not even make it into the Top 10. Yet, Metallica posted a picture of Hetfield and Gillett together on a shark dive. While it was hard to see their faces, Hetfield held up a sign revealing they were engaged.

What did Gillett think about Hetfield asking her to marry him in front of sharks – “The BEST birthday trip surprise. Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other. Thank you God for putting us together”.

[RELATED: Metallica Fans Hoping For More Sphere Shows Just Got Some Bad News]

James Hetfield Goes From Engaged To Las Vegas Sphere

Alongside Hetfield and Gillett, fans also celebrated, writing, “I’m so happy for you. Congratulations. Love you guys.” Another person added, “I scrolled past this convinced it was an AI fake, and then saw it was real! Congrats! You two are perfect together!”

With the support of fans and love in the air, Hetfield and Gillett are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together. And in just a few months, the pair will travel to Las Vegas for Metallica’s historic show at the Sphere.

Although thrilled to be playing at the venue, Metallica used the moment to thank fans for their continued support. “ We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.”

Not adding any more shows at this time, fans who happened to snag a ticket will be part of what’s shaping up to be one of Metallica’s most memorable runs yet. And with Hetfield celebrating a new engagement along the way, the band’s massive Sphere residency will arrive during a pretty unforgettable chapter of his life.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)