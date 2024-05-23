Metallica’s James Hetfield Takes Issue With Lemmy’s Hall of Fame Snub, Calls It “A Disrespect to Rock and Roll”

Known for his mutton chops and love for music, Lemmy not only performed in the iconic rock band Motorhead, but he also helped bring British heavy metal into the spotlight. Seeming to embrace the lifestyle of a rockstar, Lemmy enjoyed living life on the edge as he loved to smoke and drink. Sadly, in December 2015, the singer passed away at 70 years old. Although dedicating his life to music, the musician has yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Taking issue with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Metallica’s James Hetfield shared his thoughts on what he called a “travesty.”

While appearing on The Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield discussed how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has yet to induct the rockstar. “The most rock and roll lifestyle-living person on this planet is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is a travesty, a shame. It’s kind of a disrespect to rock and roll, basically.”

Another Iconic Singer Agrees With James Hetfield

Although Lemmy spent decades in the music industry, Motorhead received only one nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2020. The band ended up snubbed. While not agreeing with the decision, Hetfield found a way to honor the singer himself. “I had been given some ashes of Lemmy and a little silver bullet that was like a necklace. The Iron Cross and the ace of spades. So Lemmy is able to still fly the bird to the world via me. And just a reminder of what an inspiration he has been in my life — what to do, what not to do.”

For Hetfield, he found himself in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Metallica in 2009. And showing just how much Lemmy influenced other rockers, Ozzy Osbourne, who is on his second induction, shared his disdain for the organization snubbing Lemmy. He said, “In my opinion, Lemmy Kilmister was the ultimate metal guy. He lived blues, meth, and malt brews. And he was a dear friend of mine. I really miss not having Lemmy around anymore.”

