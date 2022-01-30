Michael Bublé Announces New LP ‘Higher’ Set for March 25

Legendary lounge singer Michael Bublé has announced his next record, Higher, which is set for release this spring on March 25.

And to celebrate the news, the smooth crooner shared his latest single, “I’ll Never Not Love You”

The Grammy Award-winner also got some big names to work on the new album, including producers Greg Wells and Bob Rock, along with Alan Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman, and Sir Paul McCartney (ever heard of him?).

“This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things,” said the Canadian-born Bublé. “I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations. Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on. I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

Added Wells, “Michael Bublé is a great dance partner. He gives me lots of credit but I credit him for opening up his trust to try working with a new team. He’s a phenomenal hitmaker.”

“Since I’ve worked with him, this was the most focused and inspired Michael has been,” said Rock. “He understood the record he wanted to make. He had a clear vision. As soon as we started, he stuck his neck out to make each song get to the place that he was hearing it in his head.”

The album will feature a number of covers, including McCartney’s “My Valentine” and Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Fans can pre-order the new LP here.