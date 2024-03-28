Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Announce Summer 2024 Tour With Andy Frasco & Dogs In A Pile

There have been quite a few co-headlining tour announcements lately, but none that are quite like this one. Funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong just announced an extension to their triple headlining tour with blues rock band Andy Frasco And The U.N. and jazz-funk outfit Dogs In A Pile. The extension will add August and September tour dates to the already-established Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2024 Tour, which is set to kick off in May. No supporting acts have been announced, but with three headliners, who needs an opener?

The Andy Frasco & The U.N., Dogs In A Pile, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2024 Tour will kick off on May 24 in Asbury Park, New Jersey at Stone Pony Summer Stage. The tour will close (unless more dates are added) on September 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore.

A presale event is currently happening over at Ticketmaster. Use the code “SUMMER24” to secure your spot. The presale will run from today until March 28 at 10:00 pm local.

General on-sale will begin on March 20 at 10:00 am local. If you don’t feel like messing around with the presale event, you should check out Stubhub for your general sale tickets. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all purchases on Stubhub are protected from fraud, scams, and fake tickets. Plus, you might find tickets to sold-out shows there!

This is going to be a fantastic co-headlining tour! Get your tickets before they sell out.

May 24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 25 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion

May 26 – Utica, NY – Saranac Brewing Co

May 31 – Rochester, NY – Perinton Center Park Amphitheater

June 1 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 2 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

June 7 – Kalamazoo, Michigan – Bell’s Brewery

June 8 – Yuba, WI – Bonfire Music and Arts Festival

August 23 – 24 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns (NEW!)

August 25 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Drewing Company (NEW!)

August 31 – New York City, NY – Pier 17 (NEW!)

September 1 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point (NEW!)

September 6 – Roseland, VA – Devil’s Backbone (NEW!)

September 7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore (NEW!)

