Mickey Guyton Links Her Own Motherhood to New Single “How You Love Someone”

Mickey Guyton questions how far someone is willing to go for love in her new single, “How You Love Someone.”

Written by Lori Mckenna, Ben Wes, and Jordyn Shellhart and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” explores the things someone would do for someone they love—Would you learn to like Hank Williams and red wine? / Do you start talking and lose all track of time? / When that song comes on, do you take it as a sign? / Oh, I wanna know how you love someone.

“This song touched my heart in the best way,” shared Guyton in a statement. “My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it. Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I’m so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville.”

The new single follows Guyton’s recent 2022 release “Somethin’ Bout You,” and her 2021 debut Remember Her Name, which earned the country singer a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. The title track also picked up another nomination for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Photo courtesy UMG Nashville