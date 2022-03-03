Midlake Releases Profoundly Personal New Song “Noble”

With the release of their brand new single, “Noble,” Midlake is getting personal.

The new tune, from their soon-to-be-released album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods (March 18)—the first new music since Antiphon in 2013—is named after drummer McKenzie Smith’s infant son, Noble, who was born with a rare brain disorder.

“Noble was born with a rare brain disease,” says frontman Eric Pulido. “When he was born, they were told the life expectancy of most children with his disease was between six months to two years. The heavy nature of Noble’s condition and the new reality for my friend and bandmate McKenzie (and his wife and daughter) wasn’t something we took lightly. We were really excited to create this song for him and for Noble to not only acknowledge the struggle but also celebrate this amazing and beautiful boy. The wonderful news is that more than two years later, Noble is still here with us! He has beaten so many odds already and continues to amaze and prove to us how incredibly strong he is. His life is extremely challenging on many levels, so every day we have with him is a precious gift.”

You came in / Like a cherubim / Holy in every way life’s given / Oh please stay by my side / Your yoke is easy / And burden light, Pulido sings.

The deeply personal tune follows previously released singles “Meanwhile…” and “Bethel Woods” featured on the upcoming album, due out March 18.



Listen to “Noble” below. For anyone who wants to donate or support Noble, please click HERE.