Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Pushes Through Throat Issues for European Tour Closer

Eddie Vedder managed to play one more show for the end of Pearl Jam’s European tour after having to cancel several shows due to health concerns.

Vedder recently suffered throat issues from the insane heatwave and wildfires that swept through Europe. The increased temperatures left Vedder unable to sing after an outdoor gig in Paris, where heat, dust, and smoke from the wildfires damaged Vedder’s vocal cords. Due to Vedder being down for the count, Pearl Jam was forced to cancel quite a few shows, including the July 22 show in Prague and one of the nights of the two-day show in Amsterdam.

Luckily, Pearl Jam squeezed out the July 25 show in Amsterdam. According to Spin, Vedder told the crowd that his doctors said he needed two weeks to recover, but Vedder prevailed declaring, “I said, ‘I’m not gonna fuckin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show.'”

The band shared their setlist via Twitter.

While on stage, Vedder thanked his doctors and played a killer show, including fan favorites like “Better Man” and “Alive.” Pearl Jam also threw in a surprise for the Amsterdam crowd, playing a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain” with Josh Klinghoffer helping Vedder out on vocals. You can watch the fan-captured video below.

Pearl Jam will return to North America on September 1 to finish off their tour with a North American leg. Because the doctors suggested two weeks for Vedder to rest, he should be fine to perform for the rest of the tour.

In addition, Vedder had a solo slot at Ohana Festival, his own festival, which was scheduled for September 30 – October 2. The festival ended up being canceled due to “circumstances beyond control.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage