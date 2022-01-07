New Orleans Tribute Film and Soundtrack to Feature New Dr. John Song, Star-Studded Cast

Petaluma Records has announced a new New Orleans tribute album (and documentary), Take Me To The River: New Orleans.

The work will feature new recordings from a star-studded cast, including PJ Morton, The Neville Brothers, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Dumpstaphunk, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, William Bell, Ani DiFranco, Donald Harrison, and Ledisi.

It will also include a new song from the late, great songwriter and New Orleans legend, Dr. John. (See below for a full tracklist.)

Dr. John (born Malcolm John Rebennack Jr.) was a legendary keys player, singer, and symbol of New Orleans, which some consider being the center of American music. Dr. John died in 2019 at 77 years old. Any new music from him is welcome, to be sure.

The album, Take Me To The River: New Orleans, will be released on CD, deluxe vinyl set featuring 2 LPs and a large format 60-page book, and digital album via Petaluma Records on April 1. The film release date is “coming soon.”

The album and film announcement comes with a new song release, as well. Check out the first single, “Act Like You Know,” which includes appearances from a number of artists including Crescent City’s Big Freedia, below.

Take Me To The River: New Orleans comes on the heels of director Martin Shore’s 2014 award-winning film, Take Me To The River, which documented the musical influence of Memphis, Tennessee.

“Memphis told the American music story. New Orleans is a story of how World music was created,” Shore said of his decision to document New Orleans.

Check out a trailer for the film below.

Complete Double Album Tracklisting:

CD ONE:

1. Cyril Neville with Voices of the Wetlands – “In Love with My NOLA”

2. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic – “Act Like You Know”

3. The Neville Brothers with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and George Porter Jr. – “(Hey Mama) Wild Tchoupitoulas”

4. Irma Thomas with Ledisi, featuring George Porter Jr., Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville – “I Wish Someone Would Care”

5. Dr. John and Davell Crawford – “Jock-A-Mo”

6. Soul Rebels featuring 5th Ward Weebie – “504 Enjoy Yourself”

7. Cyril Neville with Dumpstaphunk – “Street Parade”

8. PJ Morton featuring Cheeky Blakk and the New Breed Brass Band – “New Orleans Girl”

9. Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin Ground”

10. Walter Wolfman Washington – “Funk is in the House”

11. Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, William Bell – “Yes We Can Can”

12. Davell Crawford – “We Shall Gather at the River”

13. 79rs – “Wrong Part of Town”

14. New Orleans Drummers – “Lil Liza Jane” *

CD TWO:

1. Anders Osborne – “Improvise” *

2. Voices of the Wetlands with Cyril Neville – “Late in the Evening” *

3. Ledisi with George Porter Jr, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville – “Knockin” *

4. Davell Crawford – “One More Time” *

5. Ani DiFranco with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Roots of Music – “Little Plastic Castles” *

6. Donald Harrison with the Tipitina’s Interns – “Donald’s Tune” *

7. Dr. John – “Someone to Love” *

8. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Voices of the Wetlands – “Firewater”

9. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Sand Castle Headhunters”

10. Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ani DiFranco, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, and the Roots of Music – “Blue Moon Special”

11. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah with the Tipitina’s Interns – “When the Saints Go Marching In”

12. Irma Thomas with Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Ian Neville and Ivan Neville – “Carnival Time”

(* Tracks not on LP version, but available via included download card)

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival