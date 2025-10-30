Miranda Lambert Encourages Artists To Solo-Write While Laughing With Joe Rogan About Her Simple Tour Rider

With over 20 years’ worth of experience, Miranda Lambert watched her career go from placing third on Nashville Star to winning a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. And recently, the country star sat down with Joe Rogan to discuss her time in the spotlight and the advice she often gave to aspiring artists when it came to songwriting.

While just a teenager, Lambert pursued a career in country music. Although passionate about music, she had no idea she would eventually be the voice behind songs like “Kerosene”, “Over You”, and “Automatic.” But as the years passed, the hit songs turned into touring all over the country. She even appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. And like any star, Lambert had a few necessities when it came to her tour rider.

Miranda Lambert Keeps Her Tour Rider Simple

When asked about her rider, Lambert revealed to Rogan, “People are always like, ‘What’s on your rider?’ I’m like, ‘Cheetos and Tito’s.’ That’s kind of all I need.”

Although knowing that many of her fellow country stars were asking for certain types of alcohol, she turned away from drinking. “I don’t hate drinking, I just hate how I feel the next day.”

Not wanting to deal with the hangover that comes the next day, Lambert understood the appeal of drinking, especially given the era she grew up in. “I came up in beer joints. I’m talking about dive bars. You just start getting in it with people, and then you’re on your day off, and you’re like, oh, we’re gong to have a nice date…it kind of spirals. But I love it. I love red wine, it’s my favorite thing.”

“It’s More Fun To Celebrate It With Friends”

Aside from Lambert explaining her touring treats, she discussed how she approached the songwriting process. While some tend to write songs in private, the country singer enjoyed having a little company. “I love to co-write. Writing by myself, I’m not good at it. I encourage it for any artists that I’m mentoring or anything else, but I need to do it myself more. ‘Cause co-writing is fun.”

Lambert’s joy from co-writing centered around the idea of team effort. “That’s why I like co-writing. It’s more fun to celebrate it with your friends.”

Always willing to learn from others, even as a country star, Lambert found co-writing to be the best way to make friends in the music industry. “Especially when people are better than you. I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re a really great writer and great musician, we should be friends!’ I need to learn from you, and you make me look cool.”

In the end, Lambert’s philosophy is pretty straightforward – lean on your people, don’t pretend to have it all figured out, and never underestimate the power of “Cheetos and Tito’s” to keep things real.

