Molly Tuttle and Her Husband Honor Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner at the Opry in Their First Performance as Newlyweds

Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor just did Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner proud. For their first performance as newlyweds, the pair took the stage during the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute show for the late Parton, who died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80.

After performing her own song, “Rosalie,” solo, Tuttle welcomed out her husband, who fronts Old Crow Medicine Show. The pair first sang “San Joaquin,” a song that they co-wrote and Tuttle released with Golden Highway.

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Afterwards, they turned their attention to the late Parton.

“Dolly had so many wonderful duets, and we wanted to sing one of our favorites for you tonight,” Tuttle told the Nashville crowd, before her husband offered some words of his own.

“It was Mr. Porter Wagoner, who was a great member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Secor said. “… When he died, Dolly Parton was right there by his side. We’re thinking about the great Porter Wagoner reunited with one of his most favorite singing partners of all, the great Dolly Parton.”

With that, the pair began singing “Just Someone I Used to Know,” a song Wagoner and Parton released in 1969.

The crowd was awed by Tuttle and Secor’s rendition of the track, and offered uproarious applause when their time on stage came to an end.

I’m watching the live stream of the ‘Remembering Dolly Parton’ special at the Grand Ole Opry and Molly with her husband are performing this duet from Jolly Parton and Burt Reynolds 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tnjw2QVw87 — Saúl Alejandro (@SaulAlejandr00) August 30, 2026

What to Know About the Grand Ole Opry’s Dolly Parton Tribute

Tuttle and Secor weren’t the only artists to take the stage in Parton’s honor at the Opry.

Parton’s niece, Jada Star, made a surprise appearance to sing “The Orchard.” Star wrote the song and sang it with her late aunt on Parton’s family album, Smoky Mountain DNA.

The night was also special for Belle Frantz, who made her Opry debut during the show. Her time on stage couldn’t have gone better, as she earned a standing ovation for her performance of “Where No One Stands Alone,” which she sang in Parton’s honor.

Additionally, Kathy Mattea covered “Jolene,” Carly Pearce performed “9 To 5” with surprise guest Jelly Roll, and Parton herself closed out the show when the Opry showed a video of her singing “I Will Always Love You.”

The whole concert is now available to stream.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images