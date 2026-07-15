Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Stun Crowd With “God Bless America” at MLB All-Star Game

On Tuesday, the MLB highlighted some of the biggest names in baseball when kicking off the 2026 All-Star game with the American League team facing the National League team. Gaining an early three-run lead in the first, the National League struggled as the American League continued to add runs to the board. At the end of the game, the American League won 4-0. Although fans tuned in for baseball, it was hard to compete with Miss America, Cassie Donegan, covering “God Bless America.”

Donegan helped make history in 2026 when she was crowned Miss America. Although not the first Miss America, she became the eighth woman from New York to hold the title. Before Miss America, she was Miss New York in 2025. But while dominating the pageant circuit, Donegan showcased one of her many talents at Citizens Bank Park. And it only took a few seconds before fans realized they were in for a treat.

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Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan performs God Bless America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NuqaE4rD32 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

With the performance gaining more than 169,000 views online, fans in attendance and those watching from home quickly praised Donegan’s rendition of “God Bless America.” Easily one of the top highlights from the All-Star game, Miss America had little time to celebrate as her 2026 schedule was packed.

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What An Average Day Looks Like For Cassie Donegan

Ever wonder what it would be like to be Miss America? Well, according to Donegan, “A lot of days consist of a lot of travel, so plane, train, automobiles, all of it. We are in them all. A lot of airport time, and a lot of go, go, go. Unless it’s a five- or six-hour-long event, it’s rare that we have one thing in a day … Usually at minimum, it’s about two things a day.”

While having little time to enjoy her surroundings, Donegan admitted that her life was tailored for such a schedule. “I am used to living out of a suitcase or being on a plane all the time, going contract to contract or performance opportunity, so I think I’m a little bit more conditioned to that than some of our previous Miss Americas have been.”

Although some days she was “100%” exhausted, Donegan embraced the demanding pace that comes with wearing the Miss America crown. Whether she’s traveling or performing, she hopes to represent the organization with grace, talent, and work ethic.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)