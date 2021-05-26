Modest Mouse Plot U.S. Tour Around First Album in Six Years, Share “Leave a Light On”

Releasing their seventh album, and first since Strangers to Ourselves in 2015, Modest Mouse have revealed the release of The Golden Casket (Epic Records), out June 25.

Described as a collection of work that “hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science,” the 12 immersive tracks of The Golden Casket transition through the various spaces of hope and despair in frontman Isaac Brock’s head.

Produced in Los Angeles and at the Modest Mouse studio in Portland with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee, The Golden Casket also touches on Brock’s newest role of fatherhood, as well as “the degradation of America’s psychic landscape through the glass of the smartphone screen and invisible technology.”

Modest Mouse ‘The Golden Casket’

Following up first single “We Are Between,” an illusory trip through one’s place and space between “the dust and the stars,” the new single, “Leave a Light On,” continues to explore the various spatial realms of isolation and connectedness in life, and the hereafter with Brock singing, My friends house is full of very very helpful nurses / Some days they have birthdays there, and some days they have hearses and the repeated chants of We’re Leaving… we’ll be home soon.

To accompany the release of The Golden Casket, the band have revealed an extensive U.S. Tour, kicking off at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago in July and closing out in October in North Carolina, including sets at Austin City Limits and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. and a number of dates with supporting act Future Islands.