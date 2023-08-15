Future Islands Release New Single, Announce European Tour

Synth-pop band Future Islands has just released a new single titled “Deep in the Night.” The song’s release is accompanied by a music video directed by Albert Birney.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song is a moody, slow-burn ballad that features the captivating baritone vocals of frontman Samuel T. Herring. The video features a shadowy, black-and-white aesthetic that features the band performing the song as a silhouette.

RELATED: Mother Mother Releases New Single Along with Spooky Music Video

In addition to the release of their new single, Future Islands will be embarking on a European and U.K. tour. The trek will kick off with a show at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin on August 24 and will end with a concert at Maassilo in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on September 7. The tour will also include a concert featuring Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Primal Scream on August 26 in Manchester, England.

One of the last singles released by the band before “Deep in the Night” was “King of Sweden,” which the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year. Their most recent album, As Long as You Are, was released in 2020.

During a 2021 interview with Riff Magazine, Herring discussed the trials and tribulations of recording music. “When you write a record that you’re not happy with, you feel like you need to immediately get back in the studio and right your wrongs,” Herring told the publication.

“When you write a record that you’re really happy with, you feel like you need to immediately get back in the studio and keep doing whatever you did before,” Herring continued. “The artistic process is always moving. You don’t always find it, you know? Sometimes it takes time to find you.”

Check out the scheduled tour dates for Future Islands below:

08-24 Dublin, Ireland -National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

08-25 Edinburgh, Scotland – Connect Festival

08-26 Manchester, England – Wythenshawe Park

08-28 Middlesbrough – England Middlesbrough Town Hall

08-29 Cambridge, England – The Corn Exchange

08-30 Norwich, England – University of East Anglia

08-31-09-03 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival

09-01 Wolverhampton, England – Wulfrun Hall

09-03 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

09-05 Paris, France – La Nef du Centquatre

09-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

09-07 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo

Photo by Jeremy Chanp Photography/Getty Images