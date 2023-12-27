Morgan Wallen Caps Off Historic 2023 with Major Career Milestones

2023 was a big year for many country artists. The year brought some artists surprise wins at genre awards shows or shocking nominations. Other artists found a new level of success on the road and connected with more fans than ever before. For Morgan Wallen, it was a huge year for streaming. The East Tennessee native had most of the top 10 most-streamed songs of the year.

Yesterday (December 26), Hits Daily Double released the list of the 50 most-streamed country songs of 2023. Wallen’s songs appear on the list a total of 17 times. More importantly, he holds six of the top 10 spots. Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, and Zach Bryan rounded out the top 10. Combs had two entries, leaving room for Zimmerman and Bryan to wedge one track each into the summit of the survey.

Here’s how Wallen’s tracks stacked up in the top 10.

“One Thing at a Time”—No. 9 with 329,247,000 streams

“Thought You Should Know”—No. 8 with 366,500,000 streams

“Wasted on You”—No. 7 with 401,456,000 streams

“Thinkin’ Bout Me”—No. 5 with 453,389,000 streams

“You Proof”—No. 4 with 488,389,000 streams

“Last Night”—No. 1 with 963,243,000 streams

Most of those songs are from Wallen’s most recent album, One Thing at a Time. “Wasted on You” is the only song in the top 10 from his 2021 sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album. None of the songs from his 2018 debut If I Know Me made the cut.

More Big Numbers for Morgan Wallen

Wallen dominated streaming services in the country genre. However, that’s just the beginning. He also broke a major streaming record with the song “Last Night” from his most recent album. Holler reports that “Last Night” is the first song to draw one billion streams in a single calendar year.

Ashley Gorley, Jacob Hindlin, and Ryan Vojtesak co-penned the song. Wallen released it as the third single from One Thing at a Time on January 31, 2023. So, it reached a billion streams in less than a year.

Additionally, an X account dedicated to updates about Wallen recently tweeted that the “Sand in My Boots” singer has accumulated more than 13 billion streams on Spotify. This feat makes him the most-streamed country artist in history.

