Morgan Wallen & Eric Church’s “Man Made A Bar” Rockets Up Charts After Arrest

Despite Morgan Wallen’s recent arrest at Eric Church’s new bar Chief’s On Broadway, both of the country singer/songwriters have hit the top of the country charts recently with their song “Man Made A Bar”.

Unfortunate legal situations aside, it seems like the track has resonated with audiences and hit no. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It will be the 12th no. 1 single for Church and the 14th no. 1 single for Wallen.

“Man Made A Bar” was released in 2023 and is a collaborative effort between Wallen and Church. The track is included on Wallen’s album One Thing At A Time. Fans online have noted the irony of the song’s success. The song pays homage to the hominess and sanctuary of bars after experiencing heartbreak.

What Happened To Morgan Wallen?

Last week, Morgan Wallen was arrested at Chief’s On Broadway after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar in downtown Nashville. The chair hit the ground near two police officers, who promptly arrested Morgan.

Wallen has racked up a few charges from the incident. These include assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment. He could be facing up to six years in prison, as three of the charges are considered felonies. His bond has been set at approximately $15,250.

The Nashville Police Department has released a statement on the arrest, noting that Wallen was indeed arrested but is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

No further details have been given on the incident as of today.

