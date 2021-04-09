Mother Mother Reveal ‘I Got Love’ Video, Announce New Album; Early 2022 Tour Dates

Alt-rock five-piece Mother Mother hit the gas pedal for their new era today. Alongside the reveal of their emotional music video “I Got Love,” the band has announced a forthcoming album called Inside, out June 25 on Parlophone Records, and a slew of early 2022 tour dates, criss-crossing the UK and other parts of Europe.

“The world stopped, and all the sudden I had a lot more alone-time on my hands, which isn’t necessarily conducive to song writing. Usually, I like to venture out and find guidance from an external, interactive narrative—travelling, people, serendipities,” shares frontman Ryan Guldemond in a press statement. “I love that process—it’s almost like you’re in collaboration with the world. But since that wasn’t an option, I set about a different kind of travel, one more inward and personal, exploring different types of therapies, meditation, and journaling as a means to unearth songs from a deeper, interior place.”

With the “I Got Love” video, the band—also consisting of Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat, and Mike Young—outsourced video submissions from thousands of fans and pieced together a powerful and emotional visual, directed/edited by David McDonald. “We are so grateful to each and every one of you for the time and effort you put in to make this video possible. And to everyone who didn’t make the final edit—we want to give you a huge shout out and let you know we see you, we love, and we appreciate you,” the band says in the video description. “You’re so integral to this community. So thank you to all who participated, this video is a true celebration of our MM family.”

Here’s the album track list:

“Seven” “Two” “Sick of the Silence” “Forgotten Souls” “Pure Love” “Weep” “I Got Love” “Stay Behind” “The Knack” “Girl Alone” “Like a Child” “Breathe” “Until it Doesn’t Hurt” “Inside”

Check out the 2022 UK and Europe tour dates below. Tickets are currently on-sale.

February 22 – Tavastia Club, Helsinki (FIN)

February 24 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm (SWE)

February 26 – Parkteatret, Oslo (NOR)

February 27 – Vega Small Hall, Copenhagen (DEN)

March 1 – Stage Club, Hamburg (DEU)

March 2 – Lido, Berlin (DEU)

March 4 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam (NLD)

March 5 – Botanique: The Rotonde, Brussels (BEL)

March 6 – Luxor, Cologne (DEU)

March 8 – Ampere, Munich (DEU)

March 9 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan (ITA)

March 11 – Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona (ESP)

March 12 – Sala Moby Dick, Madrid (ESP)

March 14 – Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris (FRA)

March 16 – Heaven, London (UK)

March 17 – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow (UK)

March 20 – Dublin Academy Green Room, Dublin (IRE)