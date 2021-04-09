Prince’s Lost 2010 Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ Gets Summer Release

Just five years since the death of Prince, his estate is continuing to release previously unreleased material from his vault, including the artist’s 2010 album Welcome 2 America, out July 30.

Called “a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” in a statement by the estate, the album also features some of Prince’s longtime collaborators, including bassist Tal Wilkenfield and drummer Chris Coleman, along with New Power Generation members, keyboardist Morris Hayes, who also co-produced several tracks on the album with Prince, Shelby J., Elisa Fiorillo, and Liv Warfield.

Singing Hope and change, everything takes forever / And truth is a new minority… Land of the free, home of the brave / Oops, I mean land of the free, home of the slave / Get down on your knees… off the album’s title track, gives a glimpse into the artist’s vision of the country and all its social imbalance more than a decade earlier.

Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ LP (Photo: Prince Estate)

Following the recording of Welcome 2 America, Prince went on his “Welcome 2” 2010-2012 tour, but never released the album. His estate previously released the posthumous albums Pianos & a Microphone from 1983 and Originals, originally recorded from 1981-1985 and 1991.

In addition to the deluxe Welcome 2 America studio vault album release, available in CD and vinyl format, along with digital download, is the never-before-seen April 28, 2011 concert from The Forum in Los Angeles, which Prince performed with his 2011-era lineup of the New Power Generation.

Welcome 2 America Track List:

“Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)”

“Born 2 Die”

“1000 Light Years From Here”

“Hot Summer”

“Stand Up and B Strong” *

“Check The Record”

“Same Page, Different Book”

“When She Comes”

“1010 (Rin Tin Tin)”

“Yes”

“One Day We Will All B Free”

* Soul Asylum cover