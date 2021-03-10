Mumford & Sons banjoist and lead guitarist Winston Marshall said he is “taking time away from the band,” following the social media backlash of his endorsement of rightwing conservative commentator and author Andy Ngo’s book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”

Marshall was hit with criticism after tweeting “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man.”—which he later deleted. Throughout the years, Ngo has been the subject of criticism for his far-right views and harassment directed toward left-wing protestors.

On March 10, Marshall responded to the backlash and his planned hiatus from the band to examine his “blindspots”:

“Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates, and for that I am truly sorry… For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention.”

In 2018, the band was criticized for posing in a photo with rightwing professor Jordan Peterson, which they insisted was never an endorsement of his political views with Mumford stating “If people take that as an endorsement of his politics, that upsets me, because I disagree with a lot of his politics,” in an interview with The Guardian at the time.

As of press time, Mumford bandmates Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Ben Lovett have not commented on the situation surrounding Marshall.