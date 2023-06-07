MUNA Celebrates Pride Month, Talks Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

MUNA, the band composed of queer musicians, is celebrating Pride Month.

June was dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community after gay liberation protests broke out in New York City in 1969. Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay nightclub in Greenwich Village, with the intent to arrest. The indie-pop trio returned to the legendary landmark on June 1 to advocate for their rights and to perform.

“What better and more iconic way to ring in the month than by doing this?” Naomi McPherson, the band’s guitarist, told People.

The bar owner Stacy Lentz explained to the outlet that the main initiative behind the event was to remind and educate individuals about the historic day that occurred more than 50 years ago.

“It’s really important for the younger generation to understand what happened here in 1969 at Stonewall. We could have those rights taken away,” shared Lentz. “That’s why it was important to get an up-and-coming, amazing, top-notch young group with so many followers out there that people love to come and perform at this event. We’re really raising awareness about this horrific legislation that’s happening.”

The Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest gay rights organizations, issued a “state of emergency” for the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday, June 7. The alert comes after over 75 anti-LGBTQ bills were signed into law in numerous states.

Lawmakers are attempting to ban drag performances, inclusive education programs, inclusive bathrooms, gender-affirming care, and more. According to ABC, the Department of Homeland Security spoke out about the rapid increase in “violence against LGBTQ+ people” and “threats.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ communities and allies have rallied together to use their voices to advocate for their rights. The “Silk Chiffon” singers said they witnessed the movement first-hand during their headlining tour, supporting their self-titled 2022 record.

“It doesn’t seem like people are allowing this legislative bullying to affect the way that they show up,” said Katie Gavin to the outlet. “I don’t know how many people weren’t at shows because they were being displaced from their community. I know that there are families in Texas right now that are actively being torn apart and kids being taken away from their parents who are supporting their transitions.”

McPherson declared that their fight is far from over, and they are just getting started.

“It’s inspiring that when more far-right fascism rears its head and starts coming for our community, we don’t get deradicalized,” shared the hitmaker. “They’re not scaring us into non-existence. There are more queer people who are out now in 2023 than ever before.”

Following their Stonewall set, the band joined forces with Taylor Swift once again as direct support on her Eras Tour.

