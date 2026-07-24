Music Festival Performer Shares Heartbreaking Recovery After Near-Fatal Attack Left Him Unable to Speak

Compiling a lineup that highlighted the rich history of genres like folk, the Blissfest Music Festival in Michigan offered an unforgettable weekend. While the organizers hoped to make headlines due to the festival’s lineup, Blissfest found itself the center of a crime when one fan was viciously attacked while at the event. Taking place on a 200-acre farm, over 5,000 people attended the event. But for Darryl “Lonn” Hartman, the festival turned into a nightmare that left him only able to communicate by blinking.

Hartman was more than a fan of the festival. Traveling to the farm, Hartman was scheduled to perform at the event with his dance partner. Just a normal performance, he was found the next morning near his tent. With first responders rushing to the scene, they discovered two large cuts on his neck.

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Rushed to a nearby hospital, Hartman’s friend, Terace Garnier, recalled how he shouldn’t be alive. “It was looking like he shouldn’t be alive right now. That’s basically what they were saying with the amount of blood that he lost.” Remaining under the care of doctors, Hartman lost nearly eight pints of blood during the alleged attack.

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Music Festival Working Closely With Law Enforcement Over Incident

While having a long recovery ahead of him, Garnier revealed that Hartman was able to communicate by blinking. That’s all the family needed to learn what might have happened that night. “He told us who did this so we know who did this. The individuals were Caucasian, so we believe it’s a hate crime and potentially a crime of passion.”



With investigators continuing to search for answers, the sheriff’s office refrained from giving any details. “We remain committed to finding answers, identifying what occurred that evening, and bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

As for Blissfest, organizers fully cooperated with law enforcement over the incident while sharing their love for fans. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has reached out with concern following reports that an individual connected to this year’s event may have been the victim of an assault.”

Despite the devastating injuries, Hartman’s loved ones continue to celebrate his progress in recovery. As doctors monitor his condition and investigators press forward with the case, family members remain hopeful they will have answers soon.

(Photo by Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)