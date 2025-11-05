Music Legend Paul McCartney Returning to Nashville for Pinnacle Concert: Here’s How To Get Tickets

For a single decade, The Beatles ruled the world with what was deemed Beatlemania. Although the band split in 1970, their legacy continues to entertain. While enjoying his time with The Beatles, Paul McCartney went on to fashion a successful solo career with albums like Run Devil Run and Egypt Station. Considered one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer continues to tour. And with Nashville being a special place for McCartney, the singer prepared to take over the Pinnacle, which you can get tickets to below.

Currently on his Got Back Tour, McCartney already traveled to states like Georgia, Colorado, Las Vegas, and New Mexico. But on Thursday, November 6th, he will head to the Pinnacle in Nashville to offer the heart of country music a few classic hits, including “Let Me Roll It”, “Love Me Do”, and “Dance Tonight.”

Marking a trip down memory lane, McCartney first fell in love with Tennessee in 1974. At that time, he moved to a massive farm just outside of Lebanon. Only there for six weeks, the area offered him an escape that he called the three Rs – riding, rehearsing, and relating. While wanting to get away from the spotlight, he couldn’t help but meet a few stars like Johnny Cash and Chet Atkins. He even wrote “Sally G” during that time.

Just A Few More Chances To See Paul McCartney Before The End Of The Year

Although having performed on some of the biggest stages in the world, the Pinnacle offers a more intimate setting. Having a capacity of only 4,500, tickets for the performance quickly vanished. And for those hoping to see McCartney perform, the singer still has a few concerts before the end of the month.

Looking ahead, McCartney will leave Nashville and head to Ohio for a show at the Nationwide Arena on November 8th. And for the rest of the month:



November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center

While not ready to retire just yet, McCartney’s Nashville show marked a special occasion for the singer as it isn’t just another tour stop – it’s the return of a legend to a place that helped shape his story.

