Governor’s Ball 2021 Moves to Citifield in New York, Adds Headliners Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone

Governor’s Ball is returning Sept. 24-26, and the New York festival has a new home. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, Governor’s Ball has relocated from Governor’s Island to the Citifield complex in Queens, New York, also home to the New York METS.

The three-day festival, which also moved from its summer dates to fall, will feature headliners Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and A$AP ROCKY, along with performances by J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Orville Peck, Dominic Fike, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man, Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, and more.

Working with state and federal officials, and with the city of New York, the festival organizers, Founders Entertainment, will ensure all COVID-19 safety guidelines are met throughout the festival.

A rendering of the proposed setup also utilizes the entire area surrounding the complex, including general parking spaces with stages less than a five-minute walk apart from one another.

Attendees will also enjoy New York food vendors, craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, art installations, pop-up performances by subway and street performers, and more spread through the festival.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup.”