“My Journey Started With You, and It’s Going To End With You”: ‘American Idol’ Singer Pops the Question After Scoring a Golden Ticket

Nabbing a Golden Ticket wasn’t the best thing to happen to Bryant Thomas the day of his American Idol audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

After impressing judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood with his performance of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds,” Thomas celebrated his accomplishment by dropping to one knee and proposing to his girlfriend, Alyona Palhof.

After Thomas earned three yeses from the judges, his family and friends flooded into the audition room and that’s when he knelt down.

“I told you when we started this whole journey that you were the one for me,” Thomas told Palhof. “To be honest, whether I got a golden ticket or not I was going to do this.”

“I just wanted to let you know that my journey started with you, and it’s going to end with you,” he continued. “I promise you that.”

A stunned Palhof didn’t immediately respond, prompting Thomas to quip, “Can you say something?”

She quickly exclaimed, “Yes!” The whole room erupted in cheers and Thomas left exited with both a Golden Ticket and a fiancée.

Bryant Thomas’ Unusual American Idol Audition

Idol was a fitting place for Thomas to pop the question, as Palhof is largely the reason his dream became a reality.

Thomas went viral on social media when Palhof began posting videos of herself getting ready as her boyfriend sang in the shower. The shower singer never revealed his face online, meaning that Palhof was the one people associated with Thomas’ voice.

With that in mind, Thomas began his Idol audition by singing behind a pillar to keep his face hidden.

It was only when his audition song reached its big moment that Thomas stepped out from behind his hideaway to publicly reveal his face for the first time.

Thomas’ mullet and large sunglasses were second only to his incredible voice, which earned him three yeses and a ticket to Hollywood week.

“With the voice you have, the sky could be the limit of where you’re going,” Richie told Thomas.

Afterwards, while speaking to the cameras with his new fiancée, Thomas exclaimed, “I’m ready to assume my role in the front of this boat and take us all the way home.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless