Nandi Bushell Shares “Most Difficult” Cover Ever, the Jazz Classic “Caravan”

Drum wunderkind Nandi Bushell shared her latest cover performance on social media. And this time, she took it up a level.

On Sunday (February 26), the 12-year-old Bushell gave fans a new video of her playing the classic and super precise jazz standard “Caravan.” The tune requires speed, precision, and a great deal of memorization. The song was also central to the 2014 Oscar-nominated film Whiplash.

“My most DIFFICULT cover EVER,” Wrote Bushell on Twitter. “#Caravan from the movie #Whiplash – It took 3 months to learn. #Practice #Practice #Practice – Full Cover on YouTube. #jazz“

Bushell also had some more good news. On February 6, she posted that she was made into a LEGO Friends character.

“I can’t believe I am actually a LEGO Friends character!!!” she wrote. “Watch my full reaction video: https://youtu.be/fm4bMOSQnYs – @LEGO_Group#lego#legofriends#friends“

Bushell’s latest cover prior to “Caravan” was a multi-instrumental rendition of the infamous James Brown hit song, “Funky Drummer.”

“Improvised alto saxophone solo over James Brown #funkydrummer!” she wrote, advertising that one on Twitter. “This is the first time I am posting an improvisation. I wanted to try and make my own version of #jamesbrown funky drummer. Having fun pushing my skill and knowledge. #clydestubblefield #maceoparker #charlessherrell.”

Check out the posted clip of her new offering below (or see the full cover here on YouTube.)

Improvised alto saxophone solo over James Brown #funkydrummer! This is the first time I am posting an improvisation. I wanted to try and make my own version of #jamesbrown funky drummer. Having fun pushing my skill and knowledge. #clydestubblefield #maceoparker #charlessherrell pic.twitter.com/VX99iajLcz — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) January 22, 2023

