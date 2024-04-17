Naomi Judd’s Estate to Release a Series of Virtual Exhibits Celebrating the Facets of the Country Legend’s Life

Naomi Judd tragically died by suicide in April 2022. She left the world less than 24 hours before The Judds took their rightful place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. She also left behind a lasting legacy of great country music, philanthropic works, and more. Now, her estate is set to give fans a deeper look into Judd’s life with a series of virtual exhibits showcasing never-before-seen artifacts from her life and career. The late Hall of Famer’s estate is collaborating with Definitive Authentic and Mercy Community Healthcare to bring the virtual exhibits to life.

Judd’s estate has curated five exhibits, each celebrating a different facet of her life. The first, titled “Artist” will be available to the public on May 1. The date also marks the second anniversary of The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The other four exhibits will become available later this year.

“Artist” will feature a collection of rare items that showcase Judd’s impact on country music and American culture. Items featured in the exhibit include behind-the-scenes photos, awards, a script from the “Grandpa” video, a stage map with handwritten notes, and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibits will go to the Naomi Judd Memorial Health Clinic: A Bridge to Hope. The clinic is a new mental health wing at Mercy Community Healthcare in Franklin, Tennessee.

Naomi Judd’s Family and Estate Speak on the Exhibits

In a statement, Judd’s husband Larry Strickland shared his feelings on the upcoming series of exhibits. “It is such a blessing to honor my wife’s life by giving the fans a look into the detailed archives that Naomi kept all these years,” he shared. “I’d often walk through the bard and wonder why she insisted on keeping all of these objects that at the time seemed to be collecting dust. However, I now see that these were more than just things. These were her memories. Our memories,” he added.

Kodi Chandler, director of Hill Entertainment Group, and Naomi Judd’s estate archivist also spoke on the exhibits. He mentioned that the country star kept “meticulous records” over the years. “Through these, we are able to explore how she viewed herself. It is our honor to help the family curate these collections for release,” Chandler shared. “The subsequent collections introduce and revisit other facets of Naomi that we can’t wait to share with those who meant the most to her, the fans.”

Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images