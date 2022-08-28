Narromine Set to Host Australia’s first Dolly Parton Festival

After a two-year postponement, Australia’s first Dolly Parton festival is almost here.

The fest, which will be held in October in the rural Australian town of Narromine, will encompass all things, Parton.

“Everybody loves Dolly, she’s just the complete package,” said the event’s organizer, Susie Rae. “She’s so flamboyant and spreads happiness and encourages people to be themselves.

“The whole event is about supporting regional and rural communities because we have done it really tough,” she added. “And sometimes we feel we are forgotten, the big cities get all the attention. So it’s about bringing people to our community and showing them what it’s all about.”

The fest originally had been slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s set for October 1.

Said Rae, “It’s very, very exciting. We actually can’t believe it. What I’m really looking forward to is the gates opening and seeing people walking in and once the music starts feeling the vibe and support and love of the community.”

Included in the festivities are family-friendly street festival evening events for those over 18. There will be live music from country performers, a drag performance, impersonations and tribute bands, a market, and much more.

There will also be a Dolly look-alike competition.

“We’re hoping everyone will get right behind it and dress up—the more outrageous the better because that’s Dolly,” said Rae. “You’ve got to have lots of rhinestones, fringing, diamantes, and big, big, big hair—that’s Dolly of course. Kenny can get away with anything but you’ve got to have the beard and black cowboy hat.”

Rae added that she hopes the event will get even larger and become “bigger than Dolly’s hair.”

Tickets can be found HERE.

(Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images)