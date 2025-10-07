Taylor Swift Explains Why She (Unofficially) Said No to the Super Bowl Halftime Show

While the Super Bowl centered around two NFL teams hoping to create history, the Halftime Show has become a coveted invitation for almost every star. Over the years, stars like Michael Jackson, Prince, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen, and numerous others performed on the field. Just last year, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show brought in over 130 million viewers. And looking at the upcoming Super Bowl, the NFL decided to extend the invitation to rapper Bad Bunny. But apparently, the original offer went to Taylor Swift, who recently explained why she declined.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since Swift started dating Travis Kelce, many wondered if she would take over the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Given her international stardom, there seemed to be no better choice. But when announcing the performer for Super Bowl LX, the NFL didn’t reveal Swift – instead, the honor went to Bad Bunny. And from that moment, rumors filled the internet as to why Swift would turn down the NFL.

According to journalist Rob Shuter, Swift and the NFL couldn’t come to an agreement when it came to the Halftime Show. While just a rumor, supposedly, Swift wanted full ownership of her performance. That means she would control the video and how it was distributed for re-airings. If that wasn’t enough, the singer also wanted certain slots during the game to promote her own work. Again, nothing more than speculation, the NFL refused Swift’s demands, causing the organization to look at other artists.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Generates $15 Million in 24 Hours: Report]

Taylor Swift Promises “This Is Nothing To Do With Travis”

Appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift decided to share her side of the story. And it had little to do with demands. Instead, she turned away from the idea as she wanted to focus her attention on supporting Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

.@taylorswift13 addresses rumors that she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show 👀 #TaylorOnFallon #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZPFIpozZ1J — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 7, 2025

“The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if, like, he’s out there every single week, like, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of Shake It Off into Blank space into Cruel Summer would be great.’”

Having watched how brutal the NFL can be, Swift passed on the opportunity. And for those ready to blame Kelce, she insisted, “This is nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in.”

Staying “locked in” during the current season, the Chiefs might need some Swift magic as the team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Falling to 2-3, the road to the Super Bowl now looks far more uncertain for the team that once dominated the sport.

(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)