NBA YoungBoy Disses Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Durk on New Mixtape

On May 12, Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA YoungBoy, released a brand new 17-song mixtape titled Richest Opp. The project arrived just three weeks after YoungBoy put out his sixth studio album Don’t Try This at Home (April 21), which included appearances from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and more.

The ninth track on Richest Opp, “Fuck The Industry Pt. 2,” made the most buzz on the night of the tape’s release, considering the handful of names YB calls out during the song. A sequel to his 2022 hit “Fuck The Industry,” “Pt. 2” sees YB take aim at hip-hop superstars like Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Durk.

In the song’s first verse, YB faults Drake for his friendship with Lil Durk, considering YB and Durk have had a public, years-long feud.

Talked to Drake ‘cross FaceTime, he wasn’t feelin’ me

Told me that he fuck with Durk, damn, that shit gettin’ to me

Told me that he like the shit I’m doin’, but can’t do shit with me

So when we cross our ways, fuck what you say, bitch, you my enemy

Previously, Durk and YB traded diss tracks in 2022. First, Durk released his YoungBoy diss “AHHH HA” on Feb. 22, 2022, as a promotional single for his eventual March album 7220. On the same day, YoungBoy responded with his Durk diss track “I Hate YoungBoy,” which landed on his August studio album The Last Slimeto.

Earlier this week, Durk and YoungBoy were meant to compete for streams by both releasing their new full-length projects on Friday (May 12). But, although YB held up his end of the bargain with Richest Opp, Durk decided to delay his upcoming album Almost Healed to May 26, instead opting to put out the LP’s lead single “All My Life” with J. Cole.

After Durk delayed his album, a video surfaced of YoungBoy celebrating it as a victory, talking to the camera and saying, “Bitch ass n***a, you pushed (your album) back, you better not ever try that again.”

Later in “Fuck The Industry Pt. 2,” YoungBoy also fired a shot at J. Cole for choosing to do a collaboration with Durk instead of him.

J a ho, that n***a played it cold, like he was gon’ do a feature

So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you

It would be hard to find a rap song released this year with more angst and hatred than “Fuck The Industry Pt. 2,” considering Lil Durk stepped on NBA YoungBoy’s toes several times while he tried to secure high-profile feature verses. But, with his reaction to Almost Healed‘s delay, it seems YoungBoy feels that he got the last laugh.

Check out “Fuck The Industry Pt. 2” below.

