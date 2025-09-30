‘The Voice’: Michael Bublé Puts Niall Horan in the Penalty Box After Being Wowed by Ray LaMontagne Cover

Michael Bublé pulled out all the stops to win over The Voice‘s latest contestant. Marty O’Reilly showed up to The Voice ready to make his family proud.

The 36-year-old husband and father started a band in 2012 and has been a touring musician ever since. That experience was on full display as he performed Ray LaMontagne’s 2004 song “Trouble” for Bublé and fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg.

McEntire was the sole coach who didn’t turn around during O’Reilly’s performance, meaning the singer got to take his pick from the other three.

Horan started off the pitches by praising the “insane” rasp in O’Reilly’s voice. When it was Bublé’s turn, he reminded O’Reilly that he won the last two seasons of the show. Horan interrupted the moment to note that he won the two seasons prior to that, and Bublé was less than pleased by the fact.

So, in full Canadian fashion, Bublé enlisted the help of The Voice crew to quiet Horan. He did so by placing the former boy bander in a hockey-style penalty box.

“Niall Horan you get two minutes for looking too good,” Bublé declared. Horan laughed and conceded, “You’re right, I do look too good.”

With Horan quiet, Bublé explained, “[You’re] the person we’ve all been talking about looking for, which is the character voice. I used up my one big gag to make this happen. I hope you join my team.”

Bublé got his wish, as O’Reilly decided to join his team.

“Marty has a great character voice and I think he has a great chance of bringing me my three-peat,” Bublé told the cameras after his big win. “… I think the audience is going to fall in love with him and his music.”

Michael Bublé’s Quest for The Voice Three-Peat

As Bublé loves to mention, he’s won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s appeared. Now, he’s vying to make it a three-peat.

“It is hard going up against three of the most iconic stars on the planet,” Bublé admitted in a video posted to The Voice‘s YouTube channel. “… I know I have two wins in a row, but I’m not even thinking about that. That already happened. I’m thinking about the now. I need the three-peat.”

As for the team that’s going to help him get that big win, Bublé said he’s “always looking for the same thing every season and that is to find artists that are unique and obviously talented.”

“I’m really always so pumped to take that journey with them,” he said. “I love that I’m so involved, and I love that we become friends, and I love that we grow together. It’s fabulous watching that growth every single week. It’s so much fun to be a part of.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC