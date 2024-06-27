Neil Young and Crazy Horse to Take an “Unplanned Break” from Touring, Cancel Entire Rest of Tour

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have canceled the rest of the dates on their Love Earth Tour due to illness. Young and the band have also announced that they will be taking a “big unplanned break” from touring following these cancelations.

Young shared the news on the band’s official website, expressing that they’ve had a “great experience” on the road. However, “a couple of (the band)” have since fallen ill from the last show, and must now take a break from touring.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!” the statement reads. It continues, “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s previous show was at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan. From there they were due in Canada through July. Now, all dates through September have been canceled.

“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!” the band promised. “We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Th statement then went on to say, “Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…and for us.” The band signed off with “love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse.”

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Previously Played Two Songs They Hadn’t Brought Out Since 2018

At their Bridgeport, Connecticut show in May, Neil Young and Crazy Horse brought out the deep cuts. They played two songs they hadn’t performed since 2018, “When You Dance, I Can Really Love” from 1970, and “Big Time” from 1996.

They also played three songs from Young’s first album with Crazy Horse, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere from 1969—they played the title track, as well as “Cinnamon Girl” and “Down by the River.”

Additionally, Crazy Horse’s lineup is a little different this tour—Willie Nelson’s son, Micah, is filling in for multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren. Micah is taking over second guitar, and has seemingly fit in perfectly with the group. Lofgren is currently touring with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on their world tour.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW