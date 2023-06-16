Neil Young Extends Coastal Tour

Neil Young has added two more dates to his Coastal Tour of the West Coast.

The singer/songwriter’s trek now features a second show at Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on July 10 as well as a concert in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on July 24. Tickets for all tour dates are available now via Ticketmaster.com.

Young’s Coastal Tour kicks off on Friday, June 30, in Los Angeles, California, with four dates at The Ford. The trek closes on July 24 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Chris Pierce serves as an opener on all dates.

Young has long expressed his trepidation about launching a tour post-pandemic. He has previously cited both ticket broker concerns as well as environmental issues. He also spoke out via a post on his website, where he commented on The Cure’s Robert Smith speaking out about dynamic ticketing price fees.

“It’s over,” Young wrote. “The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped-off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers.”

He added, “CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun. CONCERT TOURS not what they were.”

In an effort to combat high ticket prices and scalping, Young is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

Neil Young Coastal Tour Dates:



Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

Monday July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s



*Bold indicates the newly added date

