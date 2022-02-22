Simple Plan and Sum 41 Announce Blame Canada Tour

Simple Plan and Sum 41 fans unite! The rock bands are teaming up for the first time ever to announce their co-headlining Blame Canada Tour.

The 36-date trek will kick off on April 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina, making stops in Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping up on August 18 in Denver, Colorado. The first leg will have Set It Off as opening support, while the second leg, which kicks off on July 29 will see Magnolia Park as opening support.

“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!” Simple Plan shares. “It’s hard to believe this will be the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”

Courtesy Big Picture Media

The bands will be able to celebrate their debut albums on tour with Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls (2002) and Sum 41performing All Killer No Filler (2001).

“We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!” Simple Plan continues, “After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”

The news comes on the heels of the release of Simple Plan’s latest single “Ruin My Life,” which features Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and serves as the follow-up to “The Antidote.”

“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” Whibley says. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them”

Apr 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz *

Apr 30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

May 4 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *

May 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

May 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop *

May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

May 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles *

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Radius *

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth *

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown *

May 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

May 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon *

May 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock *

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ^

Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution ^

Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

* – Features support from Set It Off

^ – Features support from Magnolia Park

Click HERE for tickets to Simple Plan and Sum 41 Tour.