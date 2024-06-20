New Biopic ‘Wind of Change’ Will Tell the Story of Legendary German Rock Band Scorpions

Today, many classic rock fans know Scorpions for timeless tracks like “Big City Nights,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Send Me an Angel,” and “Wind of Change.” However, there is much more to their story than a handful of hits. Forged in the fires of a divided Germany, the band rose to fame with a call for unity. The forthcoming biopic Wind of Change will dig into the band’s roots, rebellion, and rise to worldwide acclaim.

Formed by friends Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine, and Matthias Jabs, Scorpions defied the law by playing areas in the heart of the USSR. During this defiant tour and as the Berlin Wall fell, the band released “Wind of Change.” The song still holds up as a call for unity and an anthem of peace.

More About the Scorpions Biopic

According to Deadline, Ali Afshar’s ESX Entertainment will produce the biopic. For Ashfar, telling the band’s story is important. “The Scorpions’ music has penetrated our culture in a big way,” he said. “There is an evocative quality to their sound that is unmatched in the genre, which is one of the reasons hits like ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ and ‘Still Loving You’ continue to get so much airplay and fill movie soundtracks,” he added. “Their music continues to connect a new generation of fans across the globe.”

However, the desire to turn the Scorpions’ story into a biopic runs deeper than that for Afshar. “When my family fled Iran and came to the United States, the Scorpion’s music changed my life—if not saved it,” he said. “I’m hoping by telling the Scorpions’ story, we can bring some of that same inspiration to the world.”

Christina Moore and Daniel Aspromonte will produce the film via ESX Entertainment. French filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo known for films such as American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Ride, Born a Champion, and Shattered Ice will direct.

Wind of Change is slated to begin production in Europe later this year. It will likely hit theaters in 2025.

Featured Image by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images