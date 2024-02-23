New Country and Americana Albums for February 23, 2024: New Music from Corb Lund, Hurray for the Riff Raff and More

We’ve reached the final New Music Friday of February and the end of another workweek. As usual, a stack of new country and Americana albums is waiting at the finish line. Spring is getting ever closer and people everywhere are dreaming of warmer weather. Until the mercury rises, it will be easy to heat things up with some of the new music that dropped today.

This week’s list is a little shorter than others. However, there’s still plenty of great music to soundtrack just about anyone’s weekend. Those who are looking for some acoustic western music will find it in Corb Lund’s new release. The new album from Hurray for the Riff Raff is perfect for those who want a sonically eclectic album packed with great songwriting from a unique perspective. If foot-stomping mountain music is what you’re in the market for, One Hillbilly Place will fit the bill perfectly.

Standout Releases

If Corb Lund ever released a lackluster album, I haven’t heard it. So, I went into El Viejo with high expectations. To say that Lund and his band delivered would be an understatement. They kept the electric instruments in the case for this one. Instead, they opted for a Western string band feel. Acoustic guitar, standup bass, mandolin, and banjo create the sonic landscapes over which Lund paints his lyrical portraits.

As usual, Lund’s songwriting is on full display. This album is packed with stories whose protagonists find themselves in precarious situations or dire straits. “Redneck Rehab,” “Out on a Win,” and the title track are highlights here.

Singer/songwriter Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff dipped into their train-hopping, road-weary history to create The Past Is Still Alive. It’s a cinematic album that takes listeners on a journey across the United States. However, this isn’t a happy-go-lucky album. It’s full of struggle, strife, and trauma. However, there are shimmering moments of hope woven into the tapestry of songcraft presented in the album.

The Past Is Still Alive is the ninth album from Hurray for the Riff Raff. However, it stands as a solid introduction to new listeners. At the same time, it will give longtime listeners exactly what they’re looking for.

New Country and Americana Albums for February 23, 2024

El Viejo—Corb Lund

The Past is Still Alive—Hurray for the Riff Raff

Dream in Color—Stoll Vaughan

Love I Swore—Amelia White

Flying on Instruments—Vanessa Peters

Yours Until the War Is Over—Amigo the Devil

Radio Heat—Desiree Cannon

Outlaw Poetry—Kalsey Kulyk

The River Above Our House—Andrew Jobin

So Far So Good—Lance Cowan

One Hillbilly Place EP—Jamon Scott & Chadwell Station

Featured Image by Noah Fallis Courtesy of New West Records