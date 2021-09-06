New Slash Solo Album in the Works, Set for Gibson Release

Multi-instrumentalist Myles Kennedy, speaking to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, said recently that he and the Guns N’ Roses guitar giant, Slash, are working on a new album together. Which, Kennedy says, has a “live vibe” to it.

The album, as Guitar World reported, will be released on Gibson’s newly-formed record label, Gibson Records. Kennedy, who sings on Slash’s solo project, also fronts and sings in the group, Alter Bridge. The pair last released a record in 2018.

The new LP, officially a Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators album, will be the first release on the new label from the Nashville-based guitar company, which created its new label in conjunction with BMG.

“It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” said Slash in a press release for the project. “Having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with.”

Earlier, we reported that Cesar Gueikian, brand president, Gibson Brands, expressed joy about the partnership.

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history,” said Gueikian in a press statement. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music.”

Kennedy also told Erickson, “Yeah. So, we made a record earlier this year, and it’s in the can. I think the goal is just when the time’s appropriate, we’re going to put it out, hopefully, next year- hopefully early next year. And, it’s number- I’m trying to remember which number record it is. It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for, gosh, I think the first songs I recorded with Slash were in 2009, which is crazy. So, it’s definitely a long run there.”

Kennedy added, “The thing about the record is that it’s got a live vibe to it. It was a record that was recorded in kind of an old-school way. So, with that said, without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up. So, it was fun. It was a fun record to make.”

A release date and title for the record have not yet been released.

Photo courtesy Gibson