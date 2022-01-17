Slash and Myles Kennedy Release New Single, “Call Off The Dogs”

Superstar guitarist, Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have released their latest single, “Call Off The Dogs,” ahead of the band’s forthcoming LP.

“This one was written pretty much on the fly, and in the spirit of the energy of the whole album 4,” Slash said in a statement. “You can’t overthink something like this song because it kills the spirit. When we got into pre-production, ‘Call Off The Dogs’ came together fairly quickly–just jam it and that’s basically it. And it was probably the last thing that we recorded in the studio.”

Added Kennedy, “’Call Off The Dogs’ has that up-tempo vibe that helps elevate a record in a lot of ways, especially for rock fans. They want those songs. We needed a chorus section for it, so I messed with it a bit and sent it to Slash, and he took it to the next level and made it his own. Lyrically, it’s about that point where you wave the white flag and give in to someone after being pursued relentlessly.”

The famed Guns N’ Roses guitar player also shared the announcement on Instagram, writing to his millions of followers, “Call Off The Dogs, the latest single from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ upcoming album ‘4’, is out now. Listen now and pre-save the album at the link in bio. #slashnews“

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ new record, 4, is set to be the first album ever to be released by the new Gibson Records label. The album is also set to be Slash’s fifth solo LP overall. His self-titled debut hit shelves in 2010 and featured a swath of stars, including Ozzy Osbourne and Chris Cornell.

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history,” said Cesar Gueikian, brand president, Gibson Brands, in a statement several months ago. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music.”

The new track is the third single to be released ahead of 4. The previous two songs, “The River Is Rising” and “Fill My World,” can be seen below.

Slash’s other band, Guns N’ Roses, is also working on a new LP for 2022, called Hard Skool, which you can read more about HERE.

Photo by Austin Nelson / Gibson