New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Joseph, Ayron Jones, Maline Moye, Feist and More

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 15 songs for you today.

1. Joseph

The sister trio from Portland, Oregon, released its latest single, along with an accompanying music video for the track “The Sun.” Look up, to the light. Or extend down, warm and loving. These are metaphors the group provides in beautiful, harmonic ways. But most of all, they tell us to be honest, and be ourselves. But luminous and unceasing.

2. Malina Moye

Perhaps the modern queen of electric guitar, the upside-down left-handed player released her newest single and accompanying music video for the song “F.I.N.E. (F*d up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable).” It’s a blues scorcher on which Moye showcases her tone, timing, and talent. It also comes on a new album from Moye, Dirty, out now.

3. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus released a few live videos from what she’s called her “Backyard Sessions.” One of those includes her smash hit, “Flowers.” That new single comes amidst the release promo for Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is out now. Check out the live version of “Flowers” below.

4. Lana Del Rey

The lovely and moody singer Lana Del Rey released her latest single, “The Grants.” The new track comes ahead of the artist’s new album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which is out later this month on March 24. Check out the harmony-bolstered single that highlights John Denver below.

5. Feist

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist released her latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Borrow Trouble” ahead of her new album, Multitudes, which itself is out April 14. The sweeping, epic track features lovely dynamics, with big orchestral strings, acoustic guitar, and Feist’s secret-telling voice.

6. Odesza

Grammy-nominated electronic artist Odesza released its latest single, the pop track “To Be Yours,” which features singer Claud. With exquisite production, the song is bright and sticky like a beam of light.

7. Belinda Carlisle

Belinda Carlisle released a new song, “Big Big Love,” which features accomplished songwriter and performer Diane Warren. The music video for the track features home videos and Carlisle dancing around a beautiful loft space. Check out the track and new vid below. Carlisle also announced a new EP, Kismet, which is set to drop on May 12.

8. Ayron Jones

Ayron Jones, the Billboard Rock Chart-topping artist, released his latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Blood in the Water.” This marks the second single in the past six months from the artist. It also portends his forthcoming new album, Chronicles of the Kid, which is out June 23. Check out the emotional song from the six-string shredder below.

9. ¿Téo?

Colombian-American singer-songwriter ¿Téo? released his latest single, a rap track that features trap attitude and moods that vacillate between soft and reflective and tough and bravado—no easy task. Later this spring, the artist will release his newest album, Luna.

10. Harper Grace

With a velcro-like rasp at just the right moments, burgeoning country star Harper Grace has released her latest single “Sparkle.” The song showcases her vocal prowess and her songwriting style, which fits the genre perfectly.

11. Maya Marie

The Seattle-based singer-songwriter has a bold, rich voice and that fact is evident on the artist’s new single “Hot.” Less than two minutes and solo acoustic, the song hits like an arrow on fire into your heart.

12. De La Soul

The famed hip-hop group lost one of its members earlier this year, David Jolieoeur (aka Trugoy the Dove). To honor their fallen brother, the group performed their hit, “Stakes Is High,” live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, accompanied by the legendary Roots.

13. Matchbox Twenty

The hit-making group is back with its newest single “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream).” The new single comes ahead of the band’s next album, Where The Light Goes, which will drop on May 26. Check out the energetic sticky track below.

14. T-Pain

The iconic singer released his newest EP, a covers album he calls On Top Of The Covers. On it, T-Pain performed songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Black Sabbath, and much more. Check out “War Pigs” from the EP below.

15. John Oates

One-half of the iconic group Hall & Oates, John Oates released his latest single, a cover of Timmy Thomas’ “Why Can’t We Live Together.” The title is a nod to the division felt in the world today. Perhaps this song will bring people a little closer together.

