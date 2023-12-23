NFL Fans Roast Patrick Mahomes Over Taylor Swift Comment Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Much like the music industry, Taylor Swift has also taken over the NFL. Since Travis Kelce attended her Eras Tour concert back in July, the tight end had the crazy idea to win over one of the most famous performers in the world. And it seems to be working as the couple continues to enjoy their time together. Swift even finds time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium. While every news outlet and Swiftie has an opinion on the couple, the man leading the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, recently discussed how the team reacted when Kelce started bringing Swift around.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on CBS Mornings, Mahomes revealed how many of the teammates stayed away from Kelce when he started to date Swift. He told Nate Burleson, “At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, let [Kelce] do what he was doing.” The distance between the Chiefs and Swift didn’t last long when the tight end started introducing her to his teammates. The quarterback added, “Then he started bringing Taylor around and we realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning. But now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She’s part of the team.”

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Taylor Swift In Concert]

While happy for his teammates, NFL fans had a different opinion when weighing in on his comments. Fans wrote, “That’s funny, I didn’t see her on the field.” Another person added, “Put her in at receiver if she is a part of the team.” And keeping with the same thread, one person asked the quarterback, “Can she block?”

Patrick Mahomes Watched As Taylor Swift Befriended His Wife

Besides introducing her to the team, Mahomes watched as Swift befriended his wife and former soccer player Brittany Mahomes. Sitting together in a box suite during the games, the ladies have even spent time outside of football in New York City. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship as well. [Kelce is] lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman. She’s top tier at her profession. It’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Gets Honest on Patriots Fans’ Treatment of Taylor Swift: “Trying to Keep My Cool”]

While focused on the games ahead and hopefully returning to the Super Bowl, Mahomes shared his happiness for Travis and Swift, noting he is glad they complement each other.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)