NFL Announces First-Ever In-Game Performer for Super Bowl LVIII

While there are still four teams hoping to appear in the Super Bowl, many details about the massive event are already being revealed. Just over the last few months, the NFL announced Usher would perform during the halftime show February 11 at Super Bowl LVIII. Before the game even starts, fans will get another performance by Reba McEntire, who will sing the national anthem at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And now for the first time, the Super Bowl will feature an in-game DJ as well.

On Thursday (January 25), the NFL announced that international EDM star Tiësto would be performing before the big game and continue to be featured throughout the CBS broadcast. Releasing a statement, Tiësto said, “I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII! And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place – Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

I can't wait to party with you all !! https://t.co/vQzXo7hX8n — Tiësto (@tiesto) January 25, 2024

“Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event,” said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content for the NFL. “As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable game-day experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere.”

Tiësto Taking Over Las Vegas

Tiësto’s connection with Las Vegas goes far beyond the NFL. As people all around the world celebrated the new year, the artist announced the next chapter in his career with a residency in Sin City. Posting a trailer for his Las Vegas residency, Tiësto wrote, “My dream was to have a Las Vegas residency that was different from all others. I can proudly say that this year I will realize that dream playing all over the strip at several iconic venues as well as the newest and most epic venues !!”

Giving some details as to what fans could expect, Tiësto added, “Each of these venues has its own character, allowing me to tailor a unique set and experience for each one… I feel at home on Las Vegas Boulevard and I couldn’t be happier to be partnering with @taogrouphospitality and @fontainebleaulasvegas as THE resident of the strip!”

Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)