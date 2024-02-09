NFL Fans React to Super Bowl 2024 Performer Suddenly Dropping Out Days Before Game

Las Vegas is already teeming with excitement as the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday. Over the last week, the NFL hosted a plethora of interviews from both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. At the same time, Usher continues to prepare for his halftime celebration. But while fans gear up for a memorable weekend, DJ Tiësto announced he was no longer performing at the big game. With the news circulating on social media, fans expressed their sadness about the artist stepping down.

Sharing the news on Thursday, Tiësto wrote on Twitter the decision came due to a family emergency. “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

Although a surprise, fans gathered in the comment section to shower Tiësto with love and support. Comments included, “Family first. Sending you love.” Another comment read, “Praying for you and your family. It’s not a setback it’s a setup. Worry not, God is in control.” One fan event admitted that Tiësto was the only reason they were watching the Super Bowl. “Dang, you were the only part I was looking forward too! Thoughts with you and your family bro!”

NFL Names Super Bowl Replacement

While Tiësto focuses on his family at this time, the NFL jumped into action, announcing his replacement. They announced music producer and DJ, Kaskade, would be filling in. Excited about the opportunity, Kaskade also posted a message on Twitter, explaining how much it meant to him to perform at the Super Bowl. “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing.”

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024

Gaining thousands of likes, fans congratulated Kaskade on the opportunity, writing, “I’m so excited for you!! Saw you at Middle Land and EDCO and couldn’t be more stoked about this. You’re gonna kill it.”

