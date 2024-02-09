Super Bowl 2024 Performer Pulls Out Last Minute, Replacement Announced

With the weekend just hours away, that means one thing – the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance to make history. Over the last week, both teams traveled to Las Vegas to prepare for the biggest game of the year. And besides the teams practicing, so are stars like Usher, who is performing during the halftime show. And keeping the good times rolling, DJ Tiësto was scheduled to be the first in-game DJ at the game, but surprisingly – he backed out at the last minute.

Excited about the chance to perform at the Super Bowl, Tiësto shocked fans when he shared the news on Twitter that he was stepping down. He wrote about the decision surrounding a “family emergency.” “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

As Tiësto announced his departure, the NFL scrambled to find a replacement as the game quickly approached. Not long after Tiësto’s announcement, the organization revealed that DJ Kaskade would be taking over.

DJ Kaskade Heading To The Super Bowl

Besides working in the music industry for nearly three decades, DJ Kaskade gained a sizable following as DJ Mag listed him on their Top 100 DJs. Not to mention, he received numerous Grammy Award nominations throughout his career.

Sharing his excitement about performing at the Super Bowl, DJ Kaskade wrote on Twitter, “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination.”

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024

Other than taking the field at the Super Bowl, DJ Kaskade added just how important the opportunity was. “To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”

Be sure to tune in to the Super Bowl on February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

