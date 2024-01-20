NFL Fans Are Obsessing Over Chris Stapleton’s Playoff Theme Song on ESPN

One would be hard-pressed to find an artist more universally admired than Chris Stapleton. His voice, songwriting prowess, and guitar chops make him a rare triple threat. At the same time, his skillset allows him to thrive in almost any professional environment. During last year’s Super Bowl, he blew fans and players alike away with his National Anthem performance. Since then, he has been delighting fans with his cover of Phil Collins’ classic “In the Air Tonight” for Monday Night Football.

However, Stapleton doesn’t crush the Monday Night Football theme alone. He does lend his voice and a killed guitar solo to the song, but it wouldn’t be the same without his collaborators—Snoop Dogg and the immensely talented drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

Today’s matchup between the Ravens and Texans was the final game of the 2023-2024 NFL season to feature Stapleton, Snoop, and Santana performing the theme. Even after an entire year of hearing the song, fans still love hearing it.

Fans React to Chris Stapleton and Company’s “In the Air Tonight”

After the theme played and the game started, many fans took to social media to share their love for the song and the artists. “Okay, but why does the Chris Stapleton ESPN MNF intro give me chills and get me pumped EVERY time like it’s the first,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan gave Stapleton, Snoop, and Collins a little love. “Chris Stapleton feat. Snoop Dogg covering Phil Collins may be one of my favorite things ever,” they posted shortly after the theme faded.

One NFL fan with good taste shared maybe the least disputable opinion ever tweeted. “Chris Stapleton coolest guy ever,” they opined. It’s hard to argue with that.

Another football aficionado is a fan of legendary collaboration on the theme. “Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg is a goated combo,” the shared.

“Just watched Parijita Bastola sing the National Anthem at the Ravens Texans game and omg she has a beautiful voice and then Chris Stapleton and Snoop in the intro. I love how music ties all worlds together,” one fan shared.

For those who have missed out on the MNF theme. Check out today’s iteration below to see what the hype is about.

This marks the end of year one of the new #MNF anthem featuring @ChrisStapleton, @SnoopDogg & @Drumstress



For this season's final edition, Snoop Dogg honored the great Stuart Scott with a "Boo-Yah" pic.twitter.com/2xAU0QZuIJ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 20, 2024

Featured Image by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA

