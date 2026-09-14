NFL Fans Deliver Their Verdict on Carrie Underwood’s New-Look 2026 ‘Sunday Night Football’ Anthem

The wait is finally over, as Sunday Night Football kicks off. Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks proved their dominance over the New England Patriots again, winning 13-10. While kicking off the 2026 season, the NFL prepared for Sunday Night Football, which features the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. But before the teams take the field, none other than Carrie Underwood welcomed fans with her newest rock rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

“LOVE IT!!!! Let’s go, Carrie!” one fan wrote. “Great job Carrie! I love it!” another viewer chimed in.

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Sunday’s anthem gave fans a taste of the newest version in a longstanding tradition shared between Underwood and the NFL. Having collaborated with the organization for more than a decade, Underwood has become somewhat of a staple in the NFL.

As far as the update version goes, it sounds as if viewers are all for the rock-leaning anthem that Underwood has gifted us in 2026. “The Rock and roll is back ?? Wise choice fellas,” an X user stated. “Best part of the game watching [Carrie Underwood],” another fan added.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come from this year’s Sunday Night Football anthem. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/4Ziq6v9Ibm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 7, 2026

Besides showcasing that rock energy, Underwood described the version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” as a “rock star fever dream.” She added, “I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock & roll. It’s one of my most favorite opens yet.”

[RELATED: 19 Years Ago, Carrie Underwood Proved Critics Wrong With an Overtly Faith-Based Song on Her Way to Country Music History]

Tripp Dixon, the creative director for Sunday Night Football, has spent 14 years working alongside Underwood. Noting her deep love for “pure rock and roll,” he promised, “we’ve worked to match these two rock frequencies of past and present as they come together in Carrie’s high-energy performance.”

Only able to set the stage for the matchup between the Giants and the Cowboys, Dixon had little worry that the teams wouldn’t deliver. “The greatest players and teams in the NFL will take it from there.”

Marking the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, fans were anticipating a thrilling game. But even before the first play, Underwood was ready to remind them why “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” had become just as much a part of the tradition. And this year, she planned to welcome them back by turning the volume to 11.

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)