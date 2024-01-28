Remember When Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Starred in a Kodak Black Music Video

With the Kansas City Chiefs looking to return to the Super Bowl, they must first travel to Baltimore and face off against the Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson. A Raven since being drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2018, Jackson does more than play football as he owns a restaurant, holds endorsements from Oakley, and even once appeared in a music video alongside rapper Kodak Black.

Jackson grew up far from Baltimore in Pompano Beach, Florida. It just so happened that both Jackon and Black went to the same elementary school in the area. Sharing a connection, the pair eventually linked up in the music video for rapper Loe Shimmy’s song “Bounty” in 2022. Fans noticed Jackson in the video.

Lamar Jackson Looks To Win First Super Bowl

At the time, the video gained over 1 million views as fans praised the song. Comments included, “Finally Hope Loe Shimmy gets the recognition and push he deserves !! Happy it gets to be Kodak mannnn Definitely got one of the best tapes this year for that type of taste to direct it and feature on it just speaks on the greatness hidden in the crevice.”

Among the sea of fans, some noted the casual cameo from Jackson. “The fact that there is a Nfl MVP QB casually in this video just makes it more legendary.” One fan even thanked the quarterback for bringing the rappers together. “Thank you lamar Jackson for really bringing these 2 together!!”

While the music video featured several No. 8 jerseys to represent Jackson, Baltimore hopes to watch the quarterback make history on Sunday afternoon. With just one game keeping him from the Super Bowl, Jackson looks to dethrone the Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC Championship Games begins at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on CBS.

