‘The Voice’ 2026 Will Be a “Totally Revamped Show”, Here’s When Season 29 Starts

Season 29 of The Voice will be unlike any other before it. The latest season of The Voice will come to an end on Dec. 16, but fans only have about two months to wait before they can dive back into the competition.

On Monday, Feb. 23 season 29 of The Voice will premiere on NBC. Dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, the season will see the returns of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine to the coaches’ chairs.

Each returning coach has previously won the competition. Clarkson has won four times, Legend once, and Levine three times.

All the Changes Coming to Season 29 of The Voice

Having only three coaches instead of four isn’t the only change for season 29.

During the Blind Auditions, coaches will be filling their teams with 10 artists each. All the while, they’ll be competing against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition,” which will reward the coach who wins the most three-chair turns.

In the Battle Round, that lucky coach will be awarded a “Super Steal,” a prize that trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, thus guaranteeing a win.

Then, in the Knockouts, each coach will bring back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons. Those former competitors will participate in an “In-Season All-Star Competition” where they’ll battle in head-to-head sing-offs. Original Voice coach CeeLo Green will determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown. The coach with the most sing-off wins will be guaranteed a second finalist in the finale.

When Semi-Final week arrives, nine artists will remain in the competition. The finale will feature the Top 4 artists from the show. For the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will be part of the in-studio audience, voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.

Season 29 of The Voice will premiere Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Two more episodes will follow that week—at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 25 and Thursday, Feb. 26. The show’s normal schedule will begin the following week, with episodes airing ever Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal