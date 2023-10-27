Niall Horan To Release Expanded Version of Recent Album ‘The Show’

Niall Horan is doing just fine for himself on his solo journey, thank you very much. The former One Direction member recently released his third solo album, The Show from June 2023, and is now gearing up for an expanded version of the album due out on November 3.

From the deluxe album, Horan released a collaboration with Lizzy McAlpine, who also recently did a collab with John Mayer on a Jacob Collier single. Horan and McAlpine worked together on a reimagined version of the song “You Could Start A Cult” for The Show: The Encore. The original song is a one-sided expression of admiration by the speaker, but in the new version, there’s more of a back-and-forth between two speakers who are clearly obsessed with each other.

Horan and McAlpine have similar tones, and their voices work well together on the dreamy track. Furthermore, he also teamed up with fellow The Voice coach John Legend for a reimagined version of The Show‘s title track, as well as including a few live tracks from a show at Electric Picnic and live from Spotify Studios.

The Show: The Encore is set to release on streaming platforms on November 3, followed by vinyl and CD versions on April 5, 2024. A special edition vinyl is available for pre-order on Horan’s website, which includes a 72-page book along with it.

Horan is embarking on a massive tour next year in support of The Show, making more than 80 stops. Before that though, he’s playing a few festivals to close out this year: Corona Capital 2023 in Mexico, a Jingle Ball in Florida and a Jingle Ball in California, and TikTok in the Mix 2023 in Arizona.

The tour kicks off on February 20 in Belfast, where he’ll play a few shows in his homeland of Ireland before heading to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and Japan, among other stops. After that, he hops over to the U.S. on May 29 for a show in Hollywood, Florida, continuing across the U.S. and back to the U.K. until the tour’s conclusion on September 24, where he’ll play in London. Truly a monumental tour for his third successful solo album, which spent time at No. 1 on the U.K. charts.

